Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.
Ian Noe -- Canyon Falls Trailer Band
Canyon Falls Trailer Band is a 16-song concept album that follows a fictional, hard-to-pin-down Appalachian group called the Canyon Falls Trailer Band, who stage a one-time Nashville showcase to chase industry approval before vanishing into music folklore.
The album's sound mixes honky-tonk country, folk rock, and acoustic singer-songwriter tracks, moving back and forth between the narrative tale of the band and more personal Eastern Kentucky reflections.
Produced by Andrija Tokic, the project features a large ensemble of guest pickers and backing musicians, including players on banjo, fiddle, pedal steel, and piano.