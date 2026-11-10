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Now playing in Heavy Rotation
Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.

Ian Noe -- Canyon Falls Trailer Band

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 10, 2026 at 9:40 AM EST

Canyon Falls Trailer Band is a 16-song concept album that follows a fictional, hard-to-pin-down Appalachian group called the Canyon Falls Trailer Band, who stage a one-time Nashville showcase to chase industry approval before vanishing into music folklore.

The album's sound mixes honky-tonk country, folk rock, and acoustic singer-songwriter tracks, moving back and forth between the narrative tale of the band and more personal Eastern Kentucky reflections.

Produced by Andrija Tokic, the project features a large ensemble of guest pickers and backing musicians, including players on banjo, fiddle, pedal steel, and piano.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson