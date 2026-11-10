Ian Noe -- Canyon Falls Trailer Band

Canyon Falls Trailer Band is a 16-song concept album that follows a fictional, hard-to-pin-down Appalachian group called the Canyon Falls Trailer Band, who stage a one-time Nashville showcase to chase industry approval before vanishing into music folklore.

The album's sound mixes honky-tonk country, folk rock, and acoustic singer-songwriter tracks, moving back and forth between the narrative tale of the band and more personal Eastern Kentucky reflections.

Produced by Andrija Tokic, the project features a large ensemble of guest pickers and backing musicians, including players on banjo, fiddle, pedal steel, and piano.