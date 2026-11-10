Bela Fleck -- Live Heart: My Bluegrass Heart at the Ryman

On January 8, 2022, in the aftermath of a Nashville blizzard, an extraordinary group of musicians gathered at the historic Ryman Auditorium for a sold-out performance celebrating Béla's album My Bluegrass Heart, which went on to win the GRAMMY for Best Bluegrass Album later that year. Now that live recording has been released, with 20 tracks of incredible virtuosity and innovative picking. Joining Bela are Edgar Meyer & Mark Schatz on bass, Jerry Douglas & Justin Moses on Dobro, Michael Cleveland & Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Billy Strings, Stuart Duncan & Molly Tuttle on guitar, Sam Bush & Sierra Hull on mandolin, and Bela’s mentor Tony Trischka with additional banjo greatness.