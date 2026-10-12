Federal agents search Rep. Ilhan Omar's DC home, DOJ says it approved the warrant

Federal agents searched the Washington, D.C. home of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Monday morning.

The Department of Justice said in a statement to NPR that agents with Homeland Security Investigations "executed a judicially authorized search warrant."

The warrant was approved by the DOJ and is part of an "ongoing federal investigation." Federal authorities did not give further details on the reason for the probe.

Omar criticized the search on social media.

"Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement," Omar posted on social media. "I will not be silenced."

Luke Garrrett / NPR News / Federal agents walking away from the Washington, D.C. home of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Monday morning.

Several HSI agents could be seen walking near and around Omar's home on Monday.

Jackie Rogers, a spokesperson for the congresswoman, called the search a "raid" and an "outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies."

Sharon Jackson, 79, lives across the street from the congresswoman and said federal agents woke her up around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

"I got awakened by boom, boom, boom," Jackson said. "They were out here with a great big truck."

The search took place ahead of next month's midterm elections, in which Omar is seeking reelection.

Vice President Vance has previously alleged Omar committed immigration fraud — something she denies.

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