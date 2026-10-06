The Animeros – Que Barbaro!

Hailing from Austin, Texas, The Animeros craft a genre-blending sound with their distinctive style and captivating live shows, as captured on this new Easy Eye Sound/Concord release. South Texas soul and 1960s Columbian cumbia rhythms meet up in a gritty barroom in Mexico, where the drinks flow and the dance floor is electric. “The psychedelic cumbia/chichi sorcerers lay down a 60s/70s fuzz bomb of South American mania.” –The Austin Chronicle

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