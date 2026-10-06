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Now playing in Heavy Rotation
Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.

The Animeros – Que Barbaro!

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published October 6, 2026 at 9:04 AM EDT

Hailing from Austin, Texas, The Animeros craft a genre-blending sound with their distinctive style and captivating live shows, as captured on this new Easy Eye Sound/Concord release. South Texas soul and 1960s Columbian cumbia rhythms meet up in a gritty barroom in Mexico, where the drinks flow and the dance floor is electric. “The psychedelic cumbia/chichi sorcerers lay down a 60s/70s fuzz bomb of South American mania.” –The Austin Chronicle
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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson