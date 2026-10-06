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Fruition Session recorded at AmericanaFest to air this Thursday morning.

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published October 6, 2026 at 4:59 PM EDT
Martin with Fruition at AmericanaFest 2026

Martin Anderson caught up with Jay Cobb Anderson, Mimi Naja, and Kellen Asebroek of the band Fruition at AmericanaFest in Nashville last month. Tune in as they talk about their recent decision to split up this winter and the making of their new album Something More, and listen to acoustic versions of a couple of their new songs that they played at East Iris Studios in Nashville during the festival. Fruition plays the Grey Eagle in Asheville Thursday at 8pm, during this Final Tour of theirs!
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson