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Roots Music Revue with Leah Song to air Saturday at 6pm

WNCW
Published September 29, 2026 at 4:23 PM EDT

The first of a three-part series, Roots Music Revue, features Leah Song of Rising Appalachia.
Recorded live at Earl Scruggs Center, on September 24th, the show will be broadcast on Saturday from 6 to 7pm, during Tall Grass.

Roots Music Revue is a live radio program centered around the history of Appalachian music in partnership with the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby and the roots music history podcast American Songcatcher. The 60-minute program features storytelling, interviews, performances, and surprise segments from the host and producer of American Songcatcher, folk musician Nicholas Edward Williams, in collaboration with a special guest who embodies the evolving and diverse history of Appalachian music culture.

Two more shows are scheduled for October and November. Visit https://earlscruggscenter.org/ for details and tickets.