AJ Lee & Blue Summit – Cover to Cover

Ask most any of WNCW’s programming hosts to name an especially dynamic, exciting bluegrass band on the scene these days, and AJ Lee & Blue Summit is likely to rank near, if not at, the top of the list. The latest album from this California band is a collection of covers from the likes of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Gillian Welch, Bob Dylan, and Emmylou Harris. This one also includes guest appearances from Jerry Douglas, Lindsay Lou, and Trey Hensley, among others. They play the Grey Eagle in Asheville on October 23rd and the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on the 24th!

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