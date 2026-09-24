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AJ Lee & Blue Summit – Cover to Cover

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 24, 2026 at 10:34 AM EDT

Ask most any of WNCW’s programming hosts to name an especially dynamic, exciting bluegrass band on the scene these days, and AJ Lee & Blue Summit is likely to rank near, if not at, the top of the list. The latest album from this California band is a collection of covers from the likes of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Gillian Welch, Bob Dylan, and Emmylou Harris. This one also includes guest appearances from Jerry Douglas, Lindsay Lou, and Trey Hensley, among others. They play the Grey Eagle in Asheville on October 23rd and the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on the 24th!
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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson