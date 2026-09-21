Join WNCW for a Live Radio Show with Leah Song of Rising Appalachia this Thursday!

Thursday, September 24th | 6:00PM

Ticket: $40 – Click here to register! Want to attend all three live radio shows? Click here to purchase a full series pass for $110!

“Roots Music Revue” is a brand new live radio program centered around the history of Appalachian music that will be syndicated on Western North Carolina’s NPR station WNCW, in partnership with the Earl Scruggs Center, and the roots music history podcast American Songcatcher. The 60 minute program implements storytelling, interviews, performances and surprise segments from the host and producer of American Songcatcher, folk musician Nicholas Edward Williams, in collaboration with a special guest who embodies the evolving and diverse history of Appalachian music culture.

About the Artist: Leah Song is a multifaceted American singer-songwriter, storyteller, and activist best known as the co-frontwoman of the beloved international roots band Rising Appalachia, which she formed with her sister, Chloe Smith. Blending sultry vocals, spoken-word poetry, and multi-instrumental talents, she masterfully fuses Southern soul with global folk traditions. Deeply rooted in the cultural landscapes of the American South—spanning Appalachia, Atlanta, and New Orleans—her art is inextricably linked to grassroots social justice, cultural preservation, and environmental activism. Through her official website and global community workshops, Song acts as a cultural bridge, using music as a tool for healing, storytelling, and community connection.

The debut three-part series takes place on September 24th, October 29th and November 19th, and will be filmed in front of a live audience at the Earl Scruggs Center. The old time house string band is an all-star cast of Appalachia, featuring Shawn Lane (Blue Highway), Jackson Grimm (Holler Choir, Susto String Band), and Murphy Campbell. This concept will be pitched for both regional and national NPR syndication in 2027 to further preserve Appalachian music culture.

* Ticket purchase and/or attendance at Roots Music History Live! constitutes consent to photography, video, and audio recording, which may be broadcast on WNCW 88.7 and other media outlets and used for promotional purposes. *

