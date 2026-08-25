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New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Leon Bridges – Happiness Anytime (Part 1)

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published August 25, 2026 at 10:23 AM EDT

On September 25th, Leon Bridges will release his new album, Happiness Anytime, produced by J Lloyd-Watson and Lydia Kitto of British trio Jungle and out via Columbia Records. Following in the footsteps of his collaborations with Khruangbin, this one conjures echoes and grooves of Fela Kuti, Jorge Ben, and Paul Simon’s Rhythm of the Saints. Dig in to the first of three 4-song EP’s that will ultimately complete the 12-song album.
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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson