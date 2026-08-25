Leon Bridges – Happiness Anytime (Part 1)

On September 25th, Leon Bridges will release his new album, Happiness Anytime, produced by J Lloyd-Watson and Lydia Kitto of British trio Jungle and out via Columbia Records. Following in the footsteps of his collaborations with Khruangbin, this one conjures echoes and grooves of Fela Kuti, Jorge Ben, and Paul Simon’s Rhythm of the Saints. Dig in to the first of three 4-song EP’s that will ultimately complete the 12-song album.

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