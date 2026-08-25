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New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Rodney Crowell – Then Again

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published August 25, 2026 at 10:30 AM EDT

Following Rodney Crowell’s string of 2001’s Houston Kid, 2003’s Fate’s Right Hand, and 2005’s The Outsider, he continued with a 2005 studio session with the same band, including Steuart Smith on guitar and Benmont Tench joining on organ. But he decided to move on from it before approving its release…until now! He now finds it has a great deal of relevance, and with a few modern touches he’s added to it, it just might rank as one of his finest albums.
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson