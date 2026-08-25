Rodney Crowell – Then Again

Following Rodney Crowell’s string of 2001’s Houston Kid, 2003’s Fate’s Right Hand, and 2005’s The Outsider, he continued with a 2005 studio session with the same band, including Steuart Smith on guitar and Benmont Tench joining on organ. But he decided to move on from it before approving its release…until now! He now finds it has a great deal of relevance, and with a few modern touches he’s added to it, it just might rank as one of his finest albums.

