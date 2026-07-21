One year ago, we lost our federal funding. We still need your support.
This week marks one year since Congress clawed back all the Corporation for Public Broadcasting funding, causing the CPB to shut down and WNCW to permanently lose the federal support that amounted to about 10% of our annual funding. Listeners came through for us this past year, and we continue to need your support going forward. Click here to become a sustaining member if you aren’t already one, renew your support, or join us for the first time!