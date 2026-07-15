Email Scam Alert

🚨 Scam Alert

We've recently learned of a scam involving emails that appear to come from WNCW staff members offering interview or podcast opportunities.

In one case, after someone expressed interest in being interviewed, they received an offer with tiered "token contribution" packages ranging from $152–$400.

WNCW will never ask for money, goods, or services in exchange for an interview. All interviews are conducted solely at the editorial discretion of our staff.

The scam emails are convincing and personalized, making them easy to mistake for legitimate outreach. One version even referenced WNCW's translator frequencies (101.3 and 97.3 FM) rather than our primary frequency, 88.7 FM.

Please remember:

• Official WNCW emails come from @wncw.org email addresses—not Gmail or other free email services.

• If you receive an interview request that seems suspicious, don't send money or provide personal information.

• Instead, contact the WNCW staff member directly using the contact information on our website to verify the request.

If you've received one of these emails, or have questions about whether a message is legitimate, please let us know.

Thank you for helping us spread the word and protect our community.