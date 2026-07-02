Happy 4th of July from your Independent Radio Station

This Independence Day, we celebrate the freedom to discover, connect, and explore the stories and sounds that bring us together. Public radio has always been about independence—independent voices, independent music, and independent thinking. At WNCW, we're proud to share the artists, ideas, and communities that make our region unique. As we celebrate America's birthday, we're also celebrating the power of public radio to inform, inspire, and keep the spirit of discovery alive. Happy Fourth of July from all of us at WNCW!🎶