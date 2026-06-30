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Now playing in Heavy Rotation
Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.

Bella White – A Sign in the Weather

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published June 30, 2026 at 8:57 AM EDT

This third album from Bella White is a body of work steeped in the life-altering magic of its origins. The Calgary-born singer/songwriter left her home on Vancouver Island and moved to New Orleans, where she soon became happily enmeshed in the city’s vibrant indie-rock scene. As she immersed herself in the unfettered, open-hearted creativity of her newfound musical community, the 25-year-old lifelong musician began assembling a suite of songs that stretch far beyond her bluegrass roots and arrive at a moodier, more audacious breed of folk/Americana. Bella comments, “This album was a real labor of love and so empowering to make—it validated that I trust myself and trust my vision, and now I just want to keep doing it my way and keep working with people I believe in.”
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson