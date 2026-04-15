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Want to go to Rooster Walk as a VIP?

WNCW
Published April 15, 2026 at 1:31 PM EDT

When you donate by 6pm on Thursday, you will be entered in a drawing for a Rooster Walk VIP package for four!!

This package includes: 

  • Four 4-day VIP tickets to Rooster Walk 16
  • Four meal vouchers
  • Five beer tickets
  • One camping pass (Car Camping or RV)
  • VIP Hospitality Area Access
  • Shuttle Transportation

Value $2.350

So, what are you waiting for? You can give securely online here, or call us today until 6pm at 1-800-245-8870 to speak to a phone volunteer.

If you have already donated this week, during our Pre-Drive week, or are a monthly sustainer, you have been entered into this and all daily drawings. A donation is not required to enter (but it will give you good karma!). Send an email with "Enter me in the contest only" in the subject line to pledge@wncw.org.