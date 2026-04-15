Want to go to Rooster Walk as a VIP?
When you donate by 6pm on Thursday, you will be entered in a drawing for a Rooster Walk VIP package for four!!
This package includes:
- Four 4-day VIP tickets to Rooster Walk 16
- Four meal vouchers
- Five beer tickets
- One camping pass (Car Camping or RV)
- VIP Hospitality Area Access
- Shuttle Transportation
Value $2.350
So, what are you waiting for? You can give securely online here, or call us today until 6pm at 1-800-245-8870 to speak to a phone volunteer.
If you have already donated this week, during our Pre-Drive week, or are a monthly sustainer, you have been entered into this and all daily drawings. A donation is not required to enter (but it will give you good karma!). Send an email with "Enter me in the contest only" in the subject line to pledge@wncw.org.