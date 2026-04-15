Want to go to Rooster Walk as a VIP?

When you donate by 6pm on Thursday, you will be entered in a drawing for a Rooster Walk VIP package for four!!

This package includes:



Four 4-day VIP tickets to Rooster Walk 16

Four meal vouchers

Five beer tickets

One camping pass (Car Camping or RV)

VIP Hospitality Area Access

Shuttle Transportation

Value $2.350

So, what are you waiting for? You can give securely online here, or call us today until 6pm at 1-800-245-8870 to speak to a phone volunteer.

If you have already donated this week, during our Pre-Drive week, or are a monthly sustainer, you have been entered into this and all daily drawings. A donation is not required to enter (but it will give you good karma!). Send an email with "Enter me in the contest only" in the subject line to pledge@wncw.org.

