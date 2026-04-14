It's festival season! Enter to win passes!

Our Fund Drive continues! You can give securely online here, or call us today until 6pm at 1-800-245-8870. And if you donate by 3pm, you will be entered into a drawing for four festival wristbands with camping at Red Wing Roots Music Festival in Mt. Solon, VA. At 6pm, we will draw a winner of two passes to Cold Mountain Music Festival with camping.

If you have already donated during our Pre-Drive week or are a monthly sustainer, you have been entered into this and all daily drawings. A donation is not required to enter (but it will give you good karma!). Send an email with "Enter me in the contest only" in the subject line to pledge@wncw.org.

