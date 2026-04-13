© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our phones are open today until 6pm. Call 1-800-245-8870.

Wanna go to Bonaroo on us?

WNCW
Published April 13, 2026 at 4:26 PM EDT

Click "Donate" above, or call us today until 6pm at 1-800-245-8870 to be entered into drawings for two 4-day GA wristbands with camping at Bonaroo and four single-day passes to Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville, TN.

Our Fund Drive is underway! You can give securely online here, or call us today until 6pm at 1-800-245-8870. And if you donate by 6pm tonight, you will be entered into drawings for two 4-day GA wristbands with camping at Bonaroo and four single-day passes to Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville, TN

If you have already donated during our Pre-Drive week or are a monthly sustainer, you have been entered into this and all daily drawings. A donation is not required to enter (but it will give you good karma!). Send an email with "Enter me in the contest only" in the subject line to pledge@wncw.org.