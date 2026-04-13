It's Fund Drive week! Have we heard from you yet?

Our Fund Drive is underway! You can give securely online here, or call us today until 6pm at 1-800-245-8870. And if you donate by 6pm tonight, you will be entered into drawings for two passes with camping to Albino Skunk Music Festival, and four zipline passes from The Gorge in Saluda, NC.

If you have already donated during our Pre-Drive week or are a monthly sustainer, you have been entered into this and all daily drawings. A donation is not required to enter (but it will give you good karma!). Send an email with "Enter me in the contest only" in the subject line to pledge@wncw.org.

