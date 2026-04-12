Our fund drive is off to a good start. Have we heard from you yet?
Click "Donate" above, or call us today until 6pm at 1-800-245-8870 to be entered into drawings for a guided fly fishing trip for two from Asheville Fly Fishing and two waterfall rappelling passes from Green River Adventures, in Saluda, NC.
Our Fund Drive is underway! You can give
securely online here, or call us today until 6pm at 1-800-245-8870. And if you donate by 6pm tonight, you will be entered into drawings for a guided fly fishing trip for two from Asheville Fly Fishing and two waterfall rappelling passes from Green River Adventures, in Saluda, NC.
If you have already donated during our Pre-Drive week or are a monthly sustainer, you have been entered into this and all daily drawings. A donation is not required to enter (but it will give you good karma!). Send an email with "Enter me in the contest only" in the subject line to pledge@wncw.org.