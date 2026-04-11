Our fund drive is on! Donate now to enter our drawings.

Our Fund Drive is underway! You can give

securely online at wncw.org, or call us today until 6pm at 1-800-245-8870. And if you donate by 6pm tonight, you will be entered into drawings for a pair of 3-day Grandstand passes to the Earl Scruggs Music Festival and 4 one-day White Water Adventure passes to Green River Adventures. If you have already donated during our Pre-Drive week or are a monthly sustainer, you have been entered into this and all daily drawings. A donation is not required to enter (but it will give you good karma!). Send an email with "Enter me in the contest only" in the subject line to pledge@wncw.org.