The U.S. and Iran agree to a 2-week ceasefire

Updated April 8, 2026 at 8:19 AM EDT

The U.S. and Iran reached a ceasefire deal on Tuesday, less than two hours before the deadline President Trump imposed for Iran to meet his demands or else face wide-scale destruction.

Trump hailed the agreement early Wednesday as "a big day for World Peace!"

"Iran wants it to happen, they've had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else," Trump posted on social media.

Trump said the U.S. "will be helping with the traffic buildup" in the Strait of Hormuz and that Iran "can start the reconstruction process."

As part of the agreement, set to take effect immediately, Trump said the U.S. and Israel would suspend bombing Iran for two weeks, subject to Iran following through on its commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for safe passage during the ceasefire period, a strategic waterway through which about 20% of the world's oil typically passes.

Oil prices plunged and stocks surged at the announcement of a pause in fighting, with Brent crude oil dropping to $94.74, or by over 13%.

In the early hours of the ceasefire, Israel disputed that the deal included a pause of its assault on Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon and continued its attacks on Wednesday. Iran and several Gulf Arab countries also reported new attacks.

The negotiations — facilitated by Pakistan — mark a breathtaking comedown from Trump's pledge made early Tuesday that a "whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" if a deal could not be reached by 8 p.m. ET to open the strait. His comments drew a rebuke from Pope Leo XIV, who called Trump's threat to destroy Iran "truly unacceptable" and appealed for dialogue.

In announcing the deal, Trump wrote on his social media platform: "This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East."

Trump added that Iran has proposed a "workable" 10-point peace plan that includes what he described as "points of past contention," which "have been agreed to between the United States and Iran." The extra time, he said, will allow the agreement to be finalized.

Andrew Leyden / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America Protesters in opposition to the war with Iran gather outside of Lafayette Park across from the White House on April 7, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Iran's plan, as published by the Iranian Mehr news agency, consists of a set of conditions that Iran claims the U.S. administration has accepted. They include Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of its nuclear enrichment, the withdrawal of all U.S. combat forces from the region, the lifting of all sanctions and U.N. resolutions against Iran, compensation of damages to Iran as well as cessation of war in all fronts, including in Lebanon.

NPR is working to independently verify if the plan provided to the U.S. administration is the same as the one published by Iranian state-controlled media.

The Iranian proposal was delivered to the United States via Pakistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has been acting as an intermediary between Tehran and Washington, said the ceasefire will take effect immediately, and includes "Lebanon and elsewhere." The prime minister will remain at the forefront of negotiations in the coming week. He has invited delegations from the U.S. and Iran to "settle all disputes" in continued diplomatic talks in Islamabad on Friday.

Aamir Qureshi / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A vendor displays morning newspapers at his roadside stall in Islamabad on April 8, 2026. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on April 8 that the United States, Iran and their allies had agreed to a ceasefire "everywhere", including Lebanon, following mediation by his government to stop weeks of fighting.

Here are more updates from the region today:

Iran reaction | Dispute over Hezbollah | Israel reaction| Shelly Kittleson freed

Iranian leaders hail ceasefire as victory

Iranian leaders are also touting the ceasefire as a victory, noting that the "criminal U.S." has agreed to "the general framework" of Iran's 10-point proposal.

"Good news to the dear nation of Iran! Nearly all the objectives of the war have been achieved," the Supreme National Security Council said in a statement.

Iran officials warned that any deviation from the agreement could lead to future violence.

"Our hands are on the trigger, and the moment the enemy makes the slightest mistake, it will be met with full force," the Supreme National Security Council said.

Iran's foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, thanked Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif for his role in the negotiations.

"If attacks against Iran are halted our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations," Araghchi said in a statement. He added: "For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations."

Israel disputes ceasefire over Hezbollah in Lebanon

Just hours after the pause in violence was announced there appeared to be disagreement over who would be granted a reprieve from the strikes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement Wednesday morning that it supports Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, but that the ceasefire doesn't include Lebanon, despite Pakistan's prime minister saying otherwise.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it insists the US-Iran ceasefire includes Lebanon. But it said "if the Israeli enemy does not adhere" to it, then "no party will commit to it, and there will be a response from the region, including Iran."

As of Wednesday morning, it appears Hezbollah is holding fire. But there have been several Israeli attacks on Lebanon, and fresh evacuation orders by the Israeli military for parts of Beirut and the country's south.

Many of the more than a million people displaced by Israel's invasion for more than 6 weeks readied to go back home, after the ceasefire announcement, but were told by Lebanese authorities to stay put as it was still unsafe, following Netanyahu's statement. Lebanese state media said there have also been airstrikes in Tyre and on Hezbollah-affiliated paramedics, and Israeli artillery attacks on several villages across the south. Israel has also issued fresh evacuation orders for Beirut's southern suburbs.

Kawnat Haju / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A man flashes the V-sign while driving a vehicle loaded with belongings through the al-Qassimyah area en route to southern Lebanon early on April 8, 2026, after the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire. Israel renewed its strikes on southern Lebanon on April 8, state media reported, as the Israeli prime minister insisted the Iran war truce does not include Lebanon.

Israel opposition slams Netanyahu

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid blasted the ceasefire on social media, saying, "there has never been such a political disaster in our entire history." He criticized Netanyahu for not being a party to the ceasefire agreement, adding that Netanyahu "failed to meet a single one of the goals he set for himself."

Netanyahu and Trump spoke on the phone before Trump announced the ceasefire with Iran, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Kawnat Haju / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A projectile is seen moments before hitting a building during an Israeli airstrike in the area of Abbasiyeh, on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, on April 8, 2026.

It's still unclear where negotiations stand regarding Iran's assertion that it can continue its enrichment of uranium. In his statement, Netanyahu said Israel "supports U.S. efforts to ensure Iran no longer poses a nuclear or missile threat."

A senior Israeli official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters in a statement that the U.S. has assured Israel that it will insist on the removal of enriched uranium from Iran, an end to further enrichment, and "the elimination of the ballistic missile threat" during future negotiations.

American journalist Kittleson is freed

Freelance journalist Shelly Kittleson has been released a week after she was kidnapped by Kataib Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Iraqi militant group.

"We are relieved that this American is now free and are working to support her safe departure from Iraq," Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote in a statement on X on Tuesday evening.

Kittleson, 49, has spent over a decade covering the Middle East, according to Columbia Journalism Review. She was captured by the militia group on March 31, in broad daylight on a Baghdad street corner. Her release was a multi-agency effort, according to Rubio.

AP / U.S. journalist Shelly Kittleson poses for a cellphone photo in a cafe in Baghdad, Iraq, March 30.

"The U.S. Department of State extends its appreciation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of War, U.S. personnel across multiple agencies, and the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council and our Iraqi partners, for their assistance in securing her release," Rubio said.

He added: "Under President Trump, the wrongful detention or kidnapping of U.S. nationals will not be tolerated. We will continue to use every tool to bring Americans home and to hold accountable those responsible."

Kataib Hezbollah, one of Iraq's most powerful Shia paramilitaries, announced earlier on Tuesday that it was releasing Kittleson in appreciation of "the patriotic positions" of Iraq's prime minister, who helped negotiate her release. It said she had to leave the country immediately.

The group in Iraq is not related to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. It's part of a coalition of Iran-backed militias that have been attacking U.S. military and government targets in Iraq. The U.S. and Israel have launched airstrikes in response.

When Kittleson was kidnapped last week, the U.S. State Department said it had warned her of threats against her beforehand, and that it was working with the FBI to secure her release. The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad has said all American citizens should leave Iraq because of attacks.

Lauren Frayer in Beirut, Lebanon, Daniel Estrin and Carrie Kahn in Tel Aviv, Israel and Jane Arraf in Amman, Jordan contributed to this report.

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