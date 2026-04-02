Our Spring Fund Drive is April 11-17, but you don't have to wait!

Our spring t-shirt features a WNCW "license plate", illustrated with a peaceful scene in our beautiful mountains. It can be yours for a $90 donation here. Pair it with our new green ball cap for a $70 donation here. All thank you gifts can be found here.

All donations made during the pre-drive will be entered in all of the fund drive drawings next week. If you are a monthly sustainer, you are automatically entered into all drawings.