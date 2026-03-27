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Senate votes to fund much of DHS, but not immigration enforcement

NPR | By Sam Gringlas,
Steve Inskeep
Published March 27, 2026 at 4:42 AM EDT

The Senate approved a bill to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security early Friday. The bill does not fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

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Sam Gringlas
Sam Gringlas is a journalist at NPR's All Things Considered. In 2020, he helped cover the presidential election with NPR's Washington Desk and has also reported for NPR's business desk covering the workforce. He's produced and reported with NPR from across the country, as well as China and Mexico, covering topics like politics, trade, the environment, immigration and breaking news. He started as an intern at All Things Considered after graduating with a public policy degree from the University of Michigan, where he was the managing news editor at The Michigan Daily. He's a native Michigander.
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Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
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