© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Puzzle: TransformeR

NPR | By Will Shortz
Published February 22, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge

I'm going to give you clues for two four-letter words. Put an "r" between them to complete a common nine-letter word.

Ex. World's Fair / tiny bell sound  —>  EXPORTING

1. Penny / friend in war

2. Shape of a frisbee / to change, as text

3. Take a breather / a variant of "isn't" that isn't considered grammatical

4. 18-wheeler / Russia's ___ Mountains

5. Jump into water headfirst / lady's partner, informally

6. Arrived / word said at the end of a prayer

7. To exist / place to swim [city name]

8. Sharp part of a wire fence / pointed tools used for punching holes [two words]

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Tom Streit, of Crozet, Virginia. A man said to a friend: "I'm thinking of a nine-letter word that contains my name, Ian (I-A-N), embedded somewhere inside it. If you replace my three-letter name with your four-letter name, you'll get a familiar word in 10 letters." What are the two words, and what is the name of Ian's friend?

Challenge answer

The first word is "appliance." If you change the "Ian" to "Esau" you get "applesauce."

Winner

Joan Suits of Ann Arbor, Michigan.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Greg VanMechelen, of Berkeley, California. Name something you don't want to have at night using two words (3,5). Shift each of the letters of the second word nine spaces later in the alphabet. If your count reaches the end of the alphabet, continue counting from the start. The result will name a famous singer.

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, February 26 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz