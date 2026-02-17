© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Now playing in Heavy Rotation
Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.

Queen Esther – Blackbirding

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published February 17, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST

We kick off Black History Month with this powerful one from Queen Esther, who was raised in Atlanta and Charleston. Blackbirding is a reclamation-driven Black country soul album that roams the Gettysburg battlefield to create songs that dismantle myths and assumptions about what happened there -- and to explore the reasons why, like slavery, the Civil War has never really ended. Blackbirding -- the lucrative 19th century practice of kidnapping free Black folk to enslave them – can be seen continuing in assorted ways today. This album centers Queen Esther's Black feminist perspective as it encompasses different aspects of the conflict, churning lost history into music that blends country, jazz, soul, R&B and pop, reflecting the unbridled chaotic melange of the battlefield – with women in and out of uniform on both sides of the conflict.
Listen on Apple Music
Tags
Heavy Rotation
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson