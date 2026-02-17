Cordovas – Back to Life

Frontman Joe Firstman has had a long and winding path that continues to shape the band’s emotional compass. After early brushes with the major-label system and a stint as bandleader on Last Call With Carson Daly, Firstman eventually found his way back to the kind of songwriting that values feel over flash. That perspective has guided Cordovas through years of evolution, shaping a sound built on connection rather than trends. Based in Nashville, Cordovas have often drawn comparisons to the Band, Grateful Dead, and Crosby, Stills & Nash; see what influences you hear on this fifth strong album of theirs. One track, “Wings,” features a surprise appearance by saxophonist Kamasi Washington!

Listen on Apple Music

