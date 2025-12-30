Wednesday at 8pm – Midnight: WNCW’s Rebroadcast of the Warren Haynes Christmas Pre-Jam

We were elated to have another Pre-Jam this month, after last year’s Helene cancellation. And it was a great one! Daniel Donato might have surpassed Warren himself for the most blistering performances, with impressive contributions to three different sets. Asheville’s own MJ Lenderman and the Wind was among the other highlights, along with a tribute set to Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh from various musicians including Phil’s son Grahame Lesh, plus a special local connection made between Jerry Garcia and “Cold Rain and Snow” early on. Tune in as we rebroadcast the magic of the night.