© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wednesday at 8pm – Midnight: WNCW’s Rebroadcast of the Warren Haynes Christmas Pre-Jam

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 30, 2025 at 10:50 PM EST
2025 Triple Wide (Kevin Scott, Duane Trucks, Daniel Donato)
2025 Triple Wide (Kevin Scott, Duane Trucks, Daniel Donato)

We were elated to have another Pre-Jam this month, after last year’s Helene cancellation. And it was a great one! Daniel Donato might have surpassed Warren himself for the most blistering performances, with impressive contributions to three different sets. Asheville’s own MJ Lenderman and the Wind was among the other highlights, along with a tribute set to Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh from various musicians including Phil’s son Grahame Lesh, plus a special local connection made between Jerry Garcia and “Cold Rain and Snow” early on. Tune in as we rebroadcast the magic of the night.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson