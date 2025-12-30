Thursday, 9am-Noon: Musicians We Lost in 2025
The list always feels too long. The truth is, we are constantly reminded how fortunate we are to have shared our time with such inspiring musicians of various genres, and to have their recordings to continually draw from. Sam Moore of Sam & Dave, Garth Hudson of The Band, Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys, Sly Stone, Jill Sobule, Flaco Jimenez…. Join Martin Anderson as he plays selections from some of the greats who passed away this past year.
|Peter Yarrow:
|singer, guitarist: Peter, Paul & Mary
|1/7/2025
|Sam Moore:
|singer (tenor): Sam & Dave
|1/10/2025
|Buck White:
|singer, guitarist: The Whites
|1/13/2025
|Melba Montgomery:
|singer, songwriter
|1/15/2025
|Garth Hudson:
|keyboardist, saxophonist: The Band
|1/21/2025
|Marianne Faithfull:
|singer, songwriter
|1/30/2025
|Greg Howell:
|bassist, guitarist, singer from Western NC
|2/6/2025
|John Kurlander:
|engineer: The Beatles (group and solo), Fela Kuti, Elton John, Peter Jackson’s "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy
|2/7/2025
|Roberta Flack:
|singer, from Black Mountain, NC
|2/24/2025
|Roy Ayers:
|vibraphonist
|3/4/2025
|Winfield Cheek:
|keyboardist: Shinyribs
|3/11/2025
|Jesse Colin Young:
|guitarist, singer/songwriter: The Youngbloods
|3/16/2025
|Eddie Adcock:
|banjoist, singer: The Country Gentlemen, The Adcocks
|3/20/2025
|Tracy Schwarz:
|singer, multi-instrumentalist: New Lost City Ramblers
|3/29/2025
|Michael Hurley:
|singer, songwriter, guitarist
|4/1/2025
|Clem Burke:
|drummer: Blondie
|4/7/2025
|Max Romeo:
|singer: The Emotions, Upsetters, and other Jamaican reggae acts
|4/11/2025
|Joe Louis Walker:
|singer, guitarist
|4/30/2025
|Jill Sobule:
|singer, songwriter
|5/1/2025
|John Edwards:
|singer, founder: The Spinners
|5/11/2025
|Barry Poss:
|founder, owner, president: Sugar Hill Records
|5/12/2025
|Dan Storper:
|founder, owner, president: Putumayo World Music
|5/22/2025
|Rick Derringer:
|guitarist, singer, producer: The McCoys, Edgar & Johnny Winter
|5/26/2025
|Sly Stone:
|singer, songwriter, keyboardist, Family Stone patriarch
|6/9/2025
|Brian Wilson:
|singer, songwriter, keyboardist, Beach Boys patriarch
|6/11/2025
|Mick Ralphs:
|singer, songwriter, guitarist: Bad Company, Mott the Hoople
|6/23/2025
|Connie Francis:
|singer
|7/16/2025
|Ozzy Osborne:
|singer, actor: Black Sabbath
|7/22/2025
|Chuck Mangione:
|trumpet & flugelhorn player
|7/22/2025
|Larry Rhodes:
|singer, songwriter, guitarist, from Asheville/Hendersonville, NC
|7/25/2025
|Tom Lehrer:
|singer, pianist, satirist
|7/26/2025
|Flaco Jimenez:
|accordionist, singer: Texas Tornados, Los Super Seven
|7/31/2025
|Jeannie Seely:
|singer: "Miss Country Soul"
|8/1/2025
|Terry Reid:
|singer, songwriter, guitarist: "Superlungs"
|8/5/2025
|Eddie Palmieri:
|pianist, bandleader
|8/6/2025
|Bobby Whitlock:
|keyboardist, singer: Derek & The Dominos
|8/10/2025
|Don McGraw:
|bassist, from Spartanburg & Fingerville, SC. band member for Marc Higgins, Angela Easterling, Matthew Knights, others
|8/17/2025
|Sonny Curtis:
|songwriter, guitarist, singer: The Crickets, Mary Tyler Moore Show, others. Wrote "I Fought the Law"
|9/19/2025
|Danny Thompson:
|bassist: Pentangle, John Martyn, Little Walter, Nick Drake, Kate Bush, Darrell Scott, Richard Thompson, others
|9/24/2025
|Chris Dreja:
|bassist, rhythm guitarist, cofounder: The Yardbirds
|9/29/2025
|John Lodge:
|bassist, singer, songwriter: The Moody Blues
|10/10/2025
|Jack DeJohnette:
|drummer, pianist, bandleader: Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins, Sun Ra
|10/26/2025
|Archie Fisher:
|singer, songwriter, guitarist from Scotland
|11/1/2025
|Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay:
|singer: Grateful Dead (1971-1979), Heart of Gold Band, Donna Jean & the Tricksters; also singles by Percy Sledge, Elvis Presley
|11/2/2025
|Kat Williams:
|singer, from Asheville
|11/12/2025
|Todd Snider:
|singer, songwriter, storyteller
|11/14/2025
|Jimmy Cliff:
|singer, actor
|11/24/2025
|Steve Cropper:
|guitarist, songwriter, producer: Booker T. & the MG's, Stax Records
|12/3/2025
|Raul Malo:
|singer, songwriter, guitarist: The Mavericks
|12/8/2025
|Joe Ely:
|singer, songwriter, guitarist: The Flatlanders
|12/15/2025
|Mick Abrahams:
|guitarist, singer, songwriter: cofounder of Jethro Tull, Blodwyn Pig
|12/19/2025
|Michal Urbaniak:
|violinist, saxophonist, lyriconist
|12/20/2025
|Chris Rea:
|singer, songwriter, guitarist
|12/22/2025
|Don Bryant:
|singer, songwriter, bandleader: The Bo-Keys, collaborations with wife Anne Peebles
|12/26/2025
|Gabe Hershfeld:
|banjoist: Lonely Heartstring Band
|12/27/2025