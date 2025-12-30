Thursday, 9am-Noon: Musicians We Lost in 2025

The list always feels too long. The truth is, we are constantly reminded how fortunate we are to have shared our time with such inspiring musicians of various genres, and to have their recordings to continually draw from. Sam Moore of Sam & Dave, Garth Hudson of The Band, Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys, Sly Stone, Jill Sobule, Flaco Jimenez…. Join Martin Anderson as he plays selections from some of the greats who passed away this past year.

Peter Yarrow: singer, guitarist: Peter, Paul & Mary 1/7/2025 Sam Moore: singer (tenor): Sam & Dave 1/10/2025 Buck White: singer, guitarist: The Whites 1/13/2025 Melba Montgomery: singer, songwriter 1/15/2025 Garth Hudson: keyboardist, saxophonist: The Band 1/21/2025 Marianne Faithfull: singer, songwriter 1/30/2025 Greg Howell: bassist, guitarist, singer from Western NC 2/6/2025 John Kurlander: engineer: The Beatles (group and solo), Fela Kuti, Elton John, Peter Jackson’s "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy 2/7/2025 Roberta Flack: singer, from Black Mountain, NC 2/24/2025 Roy Ayers: vibraphonist 3/4/2025 Winfield Cheek: keyboardist: Shinyribs 3/11/2025 Jesse Colin Young: guitarist, singer/songwriter: The Youngbloods 3/16/2025 Eddie Adcock: banjoist, singer: The Country Gentlemen, The Adcocks 3/20/2025 Tracy Schwarz: singer, multi-instrumentalist: New Lost City Ramblers 3/29/2025 Michael Hurley: singer, songwriter, guitarist 4/1/2025 Clem Burke: drummer: Blondie 4/7/2025 Max Romeo: singer: The Emotions, Upsetters, and other Jamaican reggae acts 4/11/2025 Joe Louis Walker: singer, guitarist 4/30/2025 Jill Sobule: singer, songwriter 5/1/2025 John Edwards: singer, founder: The Spinners 5/11/2025 Barry Poss: founder, owner, president: Sugar Hill Records 5/12/2025 Dan Storper: founder, owner, president: Putumayo World Music 5/22/2025 Rick Derringer: guitarist, singer, producer: The McCoys, Edgar & Johnny Winter 5/26/2025 Sly Stone: singer, songwriter, keyboardist, Family Stone patriarch 6/9/2025 Brian Wilson: singer, songwriter, keyboardist, Beach Boys patriarch 6/11/2025 Mick Ralphs: singer, songwriter, guitarist: Bad Company, Mott the Hoople 6/23/2025 Connie Francis: singer 7/16/2025 Ozzy Osborne: singer, actor: Black Sabbath 7/22/2025 Chuck Mangione: trumpet & flugelhorn player 7/22/2025 Larry Rhodes: singer, songwriter, guitarist, from Asheville/Hendersonville, NC 7/25/2025 Tom Lehrer: singer, pianist, satirist 7/26/2025 Flaco Jimenez: accordionist, singer: Texas Tornados, Los Super Seven 7/31/2025 Jeannie Seely: singer: "Miss Country Soul" 8/1/2025 Terry Reid: singer, songwriter, guitarist: "Superlungs" 8/5/2025 Eddie Palmieri: pianist, bandleader 8/6/2025 Bobby Whitlock: keyboardist, singer: Derek & The Dominos 8/10/2025 Don McGraw: bassist, from Spartanburg & Fingerville, SC. band member for Marc Higgins, Angela Easterling, Matthew Knights, others 8/17/2025 Sonny Curtis: songwriter, guitarist, singer: The Crickets, Mary Tyler Moore Show, others. Wrote "I Fought the Law" 9/19/2025 Danny Thompson: bassist: Pentangle, John Martyn, Little Walter, Nick Drake, Kate Bush, Darrell Scott, Richard Thompson, others 9/24/2025 Chris Dreja: bassist, rhythm guitarist, cofounder: The Yardbirds 9/29/2025 John Lodge: bassist, singer, songwriter: The Moody Blues 10/10/2025 Jack DeJohnette: drummer, pianist, bandleader: Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins, Sun Ra 10/26/2025 Archie Fisher: singer, songwriter, guitarist from Scotland 11/1/2025 Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay: singer: Grateful Dead (1971-1979), Heart of Gold Band, Donna Jean & the Tricksters; also singles by Percy Sledge, Elvis Presley 11/2/2025 Kat Williams: singer, from Asheville 11/12/2025 Todd Snider: singer, songwriter, storyteller 11/14/2025 Jimmy Cliff: singer, actor 11/24/2025 Steve Cropper: guitarist, songwriter, producer: Booker T. & the MG's, Stax Records 12/3/2025 Raul Malo: singer, songwriter, guitarist: The Mavericks 12/8/2025 Joe Ely: singer, songwriter, guitarist: The Flatlanders 12/15/2025 Mick Abrahams: guitarist, singer, songwriter: cofounder of Jethro Tull, Blodwyn Pig 12/19/2025 Michal Urbaniak: violinist, saxophonist, lyriconist 12/20/2025 Chris Rea: singer, songwriter, guitarist 12/22/2025 Don Bryant: singer, songwriter, bandleader: The Bo-Keys, collaborations with wife Anne Peebles 12/26/2025 Gabe Hershfeld: banjoist: Lonely Heartstring Band 12/27/2025