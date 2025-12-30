© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thursday, 9am-Noon: Musicians We Lost in 2025

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 30, 2025 at 10:55 PM EST

The list always feels too long. The truth is, we are constantly reminded how fortunate we are to have shared our time with such inspiring musicians of various genres, and to have their recordings to continually draw from. Sam Moore of Sam & Dave, Garth Hudson of The Band, Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys, Sly Stone, Jill Sobule, Flaco Jimenez…. Join Martin Anderson as he plays selections from some of the greats who passed away this past year.

Peter Yarrow:singer, guitarist: Peter, Paul & Mary1/7/2025
Sam Moore:singer (tenor): Sam & Dave 1/10/2025
Buck White: singer, guitarist: The Whites1/13/2025
Melba Montgomery:singer, songwriter1/15/2025
Garth Hudson: keyboardist, saxophonist: The Band1/21/2025
Marianne Faithfull:singer, songwriter1/30/2025
Greg Howell:bassist, guitarist, singer from Western NC2/6/2025
John Kurlander:engineer: The Beatles (group and solo), Fela Kuti, Elton John, Peter Jackson’s "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy2/7/2025
Roberta Flack:singer, from Black Mountain, NC2/24/2025
Roy Ayers:vibraphonist3/4/2025
Winfield Cheek:keyboardist: Shinyribs3/11/2025
Jesse Colin Young:guitarist, singer/songwriter: The Youngbloods3/16/2025
Eddie Adcock:banjoist, singer: The Country Gentlemen, The Adcocks3/20/2025
Tracy Schwarz:singer, multi-instrumentalist: New Lost City Ramblers3/29/2025
Michael Hurley:singer, songwriter, guitarist4/1/2025
Clem Burke:drummer: Blondie4/7/2025
Max Romeo: singer: The Emotions, Upsetters, and other Jamaican reggae acts4/11/2025
Joe Louis Walker:singer, guitarist4/30/2025
Jill Sobule:singer, songwriter5/1/2025
John Edwards:singer, founder: The Spinners5/11/2025
Barry Poss:founder, owner, president: Sugar Hill Records5/12/2025
Dan Storper:founder, owner, president: Putumayo World Music5/22/2025
Rick Derringer:guitarist, singer, producer: The McCoys, Edgar & Johnny Winter5/26/2025
Sly Stone:singer, songwriter, keyboardist, Family Stone patriarch6/9/2025
Brian Wilson:singer, songwriter, keyboardist, Beach Boys patriarch6/11/2025
Mick Ralphs:singer, songwriter, guitarist: Bad Company, Mott the Hoople6/23/2025
Connie Francis:singer7/16/2025
Ozzy Osborne:singer, actor: Black Sabbath7/22/2025
Chuck Mangione:trumpet & flugelhorn player7/22/2025
Larry Rhodes:singer, songwriter, guitarist, from Asheville/Hendersonville, NC7/25/2025
Tom Lehrer: singer, pianist, satirist7/26/2025
Flaco Jimenez:accordionist, singer: Texas Tornados, Los Super Seven7/31/2025
Jeannie Seely:singer: "Miss Country Soul"8/1/2025
Terry Reid:singer, songwriter, guitarist: "Superlungs"8/5/2025
Eddie Palmieri:pianist, bandleader8/6/2025
Bobby Whitlock:keyboardist, singer: Derek & The Dominos8/10/2025
Don McGraw:bassist, from Spartanburg & Fingerville, SC. band member for Marc Higgins, Angela Easterling, Matthew Knights, others8/17/2025
Sonny Curtis:songwriter, guitarist, singer: The Crickets, Mary Tyler Moore Show, others. Wrote "I Fought the Law"9/19/2025
Danny Thompson: bassist: Pentangle, John Martyn, Little Walter, Nick Drake, Kate Bush, Darrell Scott, Richard Thompson, others9/24/2025
Chris Dreja:bassist, rhythm guitarist, cofounder: The Yardbirds9/29/2025
John Lodge:bassist, singer, songwriter: The Moody Blues10/10/2025
Jack DeJohnette:drummer, pianist, bandleader: Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins, Sun Ra10/26/2025
Archie Fisher:singer, songwriter, guitarist from Scotland11/1/2025
Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay:singer: Grateful Dead (1971-1979), Heart of Gold Band, Donna Jean & the Tricksters; also singles by Percy Sledge, Elvis Presley11/2/2025
Kat Williams:singer, from Asheville11/12/2025
Todd Snider:singer, songwriter, storyteller11/14/2025
Jimmy Cliff:singer, actor  11/24/2025
Steve Cropper:guitarist, songwriter, producer: Booker T. & the MG's, Stax Records12/3/2025
Raul Malo:singer, songwriter, guitarist: The Mavericks12/8/2025
Joe Ely:singer, songwriter, guitarist: The Flatlanders12/15/2025
Mick Abrahams:guitarist, singer, songwriter: cofounder of Jethro Tull, Blodwyn Pig12/19/2025
Michal Urbaniak:violinist, saxophonist, lyriconist12/20/2025
Chris Rea: singer, songwriter, guitarist12/22/2025
Don Bryant: singer, songwriter, bandleader: The Bo-Keys, collaborations with wife Anne Peebles12/26/2025
Gabe Hershfeld:banjoist: Lonely Heartstring Band12/27/2025
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson