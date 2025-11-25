© 2025 WNCW
Curtis Harding -- Departures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain Curt

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 25, 2025 at 9:04 AM EST

In the making of his fourth full-length, the Atlanta-based singer-songwriter dreamed up a batch of songs exploring the longing and unease of being far from a true-to-life reflection, which he soon expanded into an elaborate concept album about a pilot lost in space. The latest addition to an acclaimed catalog, including his 2017 breakthrough Face Your Fear (co-produced by Danger Mouse), Departures & Arrivals: The Adventures of Captain Curt merges the lavish scope of a space opera with the pure feeling of classic soul, ultimately bringing an even greater potency to his wildly eclectic sound.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
