Curtis Harding -- Departures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain Curt

In the making of his fourth full-length, the Atlanta-based singer-songwriter dreamed up a batch of songs exploring the longing and unease of being far from a true-to-life reflection, which he soon expanded into an elaborate concept album about a pilot lost in space. The latest addition to an acclaimed catalog, including his 2017 breakthrough Face Your Fear (co-produced by Danger Mouse), Departures & Arrivals: The Adventures of Captain Curt merges the lavish scope of a space opera with the pure feeling of classic soul, ultimately bringing an even greater potency to his wildly eclectic sound.