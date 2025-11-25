Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.
Curtis Harding -- Departures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain Curt
In the making of his fourth full-length, the Atlanta-based singer-songwriter dreamed up a batch of songs exploring the longing and unease of being far from a true-to-life reflection, which he soon expanded into an elaborate concept album about a pilot lost in space. The latest addition to an acclaimed catalog, including his 2017 breakthrough Face Your Fear (co-produced by Danger Mouse), Departures & Arrivals: The Adventures of Captain Curt merges the lavish scope of a space opera with the pure feeling of classic soul, ultimately bringing an even greater potency to his wildly eclectic sound.