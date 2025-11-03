Live in the Air Studio, Thursday at 3pm: Jordan Tice & Joseph Terrell

Joseph Terrell of Mipso, and Jordan Tice of Hawktail, are two terrific guitarists who’ve now got “some really fun guitarmonized duo guitar arrangements worked up!” They’re playing the Grey Eagle on Wednesday the 5th, as well as a Boone show at the Jones House on Sunday the 9th. They’ll do some pickin’ with Roland in our Air Studio on Thursday, while Studio B is still Ground-Zero for sending out thank-you gifts to all of you wonderful, generous station members who supported us in our successful Fall Fund Drive!