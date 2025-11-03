© 2025 WNCW
Live in the Air Studio, Thursday at 3pm: Jordan Tice & Joseph Terrell

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 3, 2025 at 8:29 AM EST

Joseph Terrell of Mipso, and Jordan Tice of Hawktail, are two terrific guitarists who’ve now got “some really fun guitarmonized duo guitar arrangements worked up!” They’re playing the Grey Eagle on Wednesday the 5th, as well as a Boone show at the Jones House on Sunday the 9th. They’ll do some pickin’ with Roland in our Air Studio on Thursday, while Studio B is still Ground-Zero for sending out thank-you gifts to all of you wonderful, generous station members who supported us in our successful Fall Fund Drive!
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
