As Glide Magazine writes, whenever an established group releases a self-titled album in the middle of their career, it acts as a symbol of rebirth, a new direction, course correction, or perhaps a last gasp. St. Paul & The Broken Bones’ self-titled release finds them centering their sound and style, as frontman Paul Janeway states, “I think the band in general feels reignited”. You may have heard us play their first single, “Sushi & Coca-Cola”; check out other tunes on it! In addition to Janeway are bassist Jesse Phillips, guitarist Browan Lollar, drummer Kevin Leon, keyboardist Al Gamble, trumpeter Allen Branstetter, saxophonist Amari Ansari, and trombonist Chad Fisher. The Birmingham, Alabama band recorded this at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals.