© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive is October 25-31. Pre-drive is happening now. Click to donate. To volunteer to answer phones, click here.
Now playing in Heavy Rotation
Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.

Robert Plant – Saving Grace

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published October 20, 2025 at 4:45 PM EDT

The genesis of this album, which follows Plant’s previous collaborations, began during the lockdown in “The Shire,” his home in the English countryside. It was here that Plant connected closely to this group of musicians, who, through their own experiences, had a shared lean towards his much-loved corners of evocative song. Together, Plant and Saving Grace – vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, cellist Barney Morse-Brown – have spent the past six years gelling their sound and selecting these songs, which come from Memphis Minnie, Bob Mosley (Moby Grape), Blind Willie Johnson, The Low Anthem, Mimi Parker & Alan Sparhawk of the band Low, Martha Scanlan, and Brevard’s own Sarah Siskind!
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson