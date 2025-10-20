Robert Plant – Saving Grace

The genesis of this album, which follows Plant’s previous collaborations, began during the lockdown in “The Shire,” his home in the English countryside. It was here that Plant connected closely to this group of musicians, who, through their own experiences, had a shared lean towards his much-loved corners of evocative song. Together, Plant and Saving Grace – vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, cellist Barney Morse-Brown – have spent the past six years gelling their sound and selecting these songs, which come from Memphis Minnie, Bob Mosley (Moby Grape), Blind Willie Johnson, The Low Anthem, Mimi Parker & Alan Sparhawk of the band Low, Martha Scanlan, and Brevard’s own Sarah Siskind!