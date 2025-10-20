© 2025 WNCW
Now playing in Heavy Rotation
Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.

Madison Cunningham – Ace

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published October 20, 2025 at 4:32 PM EDT

This is the third album for Cunningham, on Verve Forecast Records, following her wonderful collaboration with Andrew Bird when they reworked the classic ‘70s Buckingham Nicks Fleetwood Mac precursor (which has recently been reissued, by the way.) Ace is another example of Cunningham’s wonderful blend of pop, rock, folk, and jazz, with rich layering and texture thanks to production work from her and Robbie Lackritz.
