Madison Cunningham – Ace

This is the third album for Cunningham, on Verve Forecast Records, following her wonderful collaboration with Andrew Bird when they reworked the classic ‘70s Buckingham Nicks Fleetwood Mac precursor (which has recently been reissued, by the way.) Ace is another example of Cunningham’s wonderful blend of pop, rock, folk, and jazz, with rich layering and texture thanks to production work from her and Robbie Lackritz.