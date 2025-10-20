© 2025 WNCW
Interview with The Infamous Stringdusters' Travis Book this afternoon in the 3 o'clock hour

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published October 20, 2025 at 9:59 AM EDT

Joe Kendrick speaks with The Infamous Stringdusters’ bassist and Brevard, NC native Travis Book ahead of the band’s appearance at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday, October 29th.

The band is celebrating their 20-year anniversary with their forthcoming collection titled 20/20, with each band member contributing compositions to its twenty songs. Travis talks about how the band has stayed together over the decades, how their shows have evolved over time, and more, including his thoughts on the viability of the album format in the age of streaming.
Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
