Interview with The Infamous Stringdusters' Travis Book this afternoon in the 3 o'clock hour

Joe Kendrick speaks with The Infamous Stringdusters’ bassist and Brevard, NC native Travis Book ahead of the band’s appearance at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday, October 29th.

The band is celebrating their 20-year anniversary with their forthcoming collection titled 20/20, with each band member contributing compositions to its twenty songs. Travis talks about how the band has stayed together over the decades, how their shows have evolved over time, and more, including his thoughts on the viability of the album format in the age of streaming.