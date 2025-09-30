Tedeschi Trucks Band with Leon Russell - Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (Live at Lockn’)

Did you ever make it to one of the now-famous Lockn’ Festivals in Virginia, perhaps to see the TTB among others? This recording marks the first time the iconic tribute performance to this 1970 Joe Cocker album has been available anywhere since the original concert 10 years ago. It’s an audio companion to a documentary film the band released in 2021. “There was no better act to reproduce the Joe Cocker/Leon Russell-led infamous Mad Dogs & Englishmen ensemble than the Tedeschi Trucks Band…TTB’s musical tribute captures and exudes the exhilaration and significance of an archetypal if brief moment in rock and roll history.” – Rock & Blues Muse

