New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

David Byrne – Who is the Sky?

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 30, 2025 at 8:41 AM EDT

"Who Is the Sky?" is Byrne’s first album since releasing the acclaimed 2018 American Utopia, which was later adapted into a hit Broadway musical and HBO film. It was produced by the Grammy-winning Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus), while its 12 songs were arranged by the members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. Guests include Paramore’s Hayley Williams, St. Vincent, and The Smile drummer Tom Skinner. "It’s subtle, self-critical, and unmistakably Byrne, merging thought-provoking storytelling with warm, artful instrumentation." – Consequence
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
