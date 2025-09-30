New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
David Byrne – Who is the Sky?
"Who Is the Sky?" is Byrne’s first album since releasing the acclaimed 2018 American Utopia, which was later adapted into a hit Broadway musical and HBO film. It was produced by the Grammy-winning Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus), while its 12 songs were arranged by the members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. Guests include Paramore’s Hayley Williams, St. Vincent, and The Smile drummer Tom Skinner. "It’s subtle, self-critical, and unmistakably Byrne, merging thought-provoking storytelling with warm, artful instrumentation." – Consequence
Listen on Apple Music