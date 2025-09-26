© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cellist Joshua Roman's journey from long COVID back to the stage

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Matthew CloutierSanaz Meshkinpour
Published September 26, 2025 at 9:36 AM EDT

Cellist Joshua Roman had a singular focus: being a perfect empty vessel for the music. But when long COVID forced him to face his limits, he rediscovered his love for playing the cello.

About Joshua Roman

Joshua Roman is a composer and cello soloist who has performed with leading orchestras around the world, including Los Angeles Philharmonic, New World Symphony, Toronto Symphony and Mariinsky Symphony Orchestra.

Before his career as a soloist, Roman joined the Seattle Symphony as their principal cellist in 2006. At 22 , he was the youngest musician to hold that role.

Roman's solo album, Immunity, was released in 2024.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: Why do you love your favorite songs?

Related TED Talk: A sonic journey through the universe

Related TED Playlist: The magic of the human voice

Related NPR Links

TED Radio Hour: Soundtracks of our lives

NPR Music: Before they were 2025 Grammy Award winners, they were Tiny Desk performers

All Things Considered: Three albums in 3 months? No sweat for violinist Anne Akiko Meyers

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]