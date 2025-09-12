From Helene and Back: Nature's Wakeup Call - A Radio Documentary

Beginning Tuesday night September 16th and continuing for three successive weeks, WNCW will broadcast three documentaries made especially for WNCW, with two radio adaptations of David Weintraub’s films Flood, which chronicles the great Appalachian flood of 1916, and his newest documentary, From Helene and Back. In addition, we are partnering with EducationNC to broadcast the radio adaptation of their series Running Towards Disaster, which focused on the people who helped in all sorts of ways following Helene’s destruction to our region. Flood will air 9-10pm on Tuesday, September 16; From Helene and Back from 9-10pm on Tuesday, September 23; and Running Towards Disaster from 9-10pm on Tuesday, September 30.