From Helene and Back: Nature's Wakeup Call - A Radio Documentary

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published September 12, 2025 at 9:36 AM EDT

Beginning Tuesday night September 16th and continuing for three successive weeks, WNCW will broadcast three documentaries made especially for WNCW, with two radio adaptations of David Weintraub’s films Flood, which chronicles the great Appalachian flood of 1916, and his newest documentary, From Helene and Back. In addition, we are partnering with EducationNC to broadcast the radio adaptation of their series Running Towards Disaster, which focused on the people who helped in all sorts of ways following Helene’s destruction to our region. Flood will air 9-10pm on Tuesday, September 16; From Helene and Back from 9-10pm on Tuesday, September 23; and Running Towards Disaster from 9-10pm on Tuesday, September 30.
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
