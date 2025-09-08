Shawn Camp – The Ghost of Sis Draper

September 12th sees the release of Shawn Camp’s The Ghost of Sis Draper, which features 10 songs co-written by Camp and the late Guy Clark, as well as one solo Clark composition. All of the songs are centered around their famous character, immortalized in the song you may already be familiar with (we featured one of the variations of the title track for “New Tunes at 2” last week). We’re looking forward to seeing Shawn at the Earl Scruggs Music Festival coming up this weekend, both with his Earls of Leicester (he sings Lester Flatt’s part) and with another of Clark’s frequent collaborators, Verlon Thompson.