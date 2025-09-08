NORTH CAROLINA MUSIC HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES 2025 INDUCTEES

This fall, the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame will pay homage to six North Carolinians with their induction into its prestigious Hall of Fame. The 2025 Induction Ceremony, presented by Visit Mooresville, will be held on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The public is invited to attend the event as the inductees are honored. Tickets may be purchased at: NorthCarolinaMusicHallofFame.org.

The 2025 inductees are:

DAVID CHILDERS (Mount Holly, NC) - Revered North Carolina singer-songwriter, poet, and painter known for his gritty voice and vivid storytelling. Blending folk, rockabilly, and country, he’s released over a dozen albums, including Run Skeleton Run, Melancholy Angel, Serpents of Reformation, Interstate Lullaby, and many more. A former lawyer turned full-time artist, Childers draws from literature, spirituality, and everyday life to craft songs rich in soul and substance. He has toured the U.S. and Europe, collaborated with members of The Avett Brothers, and performed on MerleFest’s main stage. Also a visual artist, Childers brings the same raw honesty and Southern perspective to his paintings that define his songwriting.

LUKE COMBS (Huntersville, NC) - Multi-platinum country superstar Luke Combs is an 11x CMA, 4x ACM, and 6x Billboard Music Award-winner in the midst of a monumental career. He was recently inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame, became the first country artist to have two songs reach one billion streams on Spotify, and earned his 19th #1 single at country radio with his Grammy-nominated song, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma." This past fall, he joined forces with Eric Church, Billy Strings, and James Taylor to headline “Concert for Carolina,” a special benefit show at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, which raised over $24.5 million for Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

ROBERT DEATON (Fayetteville, NC) - Visionary director and producer who has influenced popular culture and created one-of-a-kind film, television, and music performances that define careers from emerging to superstar artists. He’s served as executive producer for many of Country Music’s biggest nights, including “CMA Awards” since 2007, “CMA Fest” since 2004, “CMA Country Christmas” since 2010, and “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” since 2021. The two-time Emmy winner was raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and lives part-time in Cashiers, North Carolina. He’s a passionate, year-round Tar Heels supporter.

CLYDE MATTOCKS (Kinston, NC) - A highly versatile musician best known as The Man of Steel, founder of the Super Grit Cowboy Band, and mentor to many musicians. Mattocks has made his mark, mastering every type of string instrument across 70 years of playing and producing numerous recording projects, all while being offered positions for the bands of Bill Anderson, Loretta Lynn, Hank Thompson, Vern Gosden, and Jim Ed Brown. The super-talented steel pedal player has played with notable names like Johnny Paycheck, Mel Street, Roy Drusky, Highway 58, Jimmy Capps, The Wilburn Brothers, Skeeter Davis, The Country Gentlemen, Carolina Yellowhammers, The Malpass Brothers, and many other Grand Ole Opry acts.

HATTIE "CHATTY HATTY" LEEPER (Charlotte, NC) - Pioneer radio disc jockey known as one of the first black women to ever take on the role in the Southern United States. After gaining radio experience beginning at age 14, she established her own radio show at age 17 at WGIV-AM in Charlotte. Hattie has produced music and has written liner notes for Aretha Franklin and Patti LaBelle, managed several music groups, and began her own record label, which led to attaining Cashbox and Billboard #1 records. She was inducted into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame in 1989.

DEXTER ROMWEBER (Chapel Hill, NC) - The underground roots-rocker is known for his electric live performances and rockabilly styling. Romweber was a defining figure of the Chapel Hill music scene, who sparked a resurgence of rockabilly and the "power duo" revival with his band Flat Duo Jets. He came from a musically rich family—his brother Joe fronted UV Prom, while his sister Sara played in Snatches of Pink. As a solo artist, Dex toured with Cat Power, Southern Culture on the Skids, Neko Case, and many others. Widely praised for his distinctive sound, dynamic performances, and broad musical range, Romweber has influenced generations of indie and roots musicians, including The White Stripes and The Black Keys. Jack White has publicly cited him as a major inspiration.

About the Induction Ceremony Event:

The induction ceremony honoring the 2025 class will take place on Thursday, October 16, 2025 at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center in Mooresville, NC. The ceremony is open to the public and will include appearances and live performances by inductees. Full list of performers to be announced. Tickets are on sale now starting at $50 and can be purchased at NorthCarolinaMusicHallofFame.org. New exhibits showcasing memorabilia from the 2025 inductees will be on display at the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame museum beginning this October. Updates on the event and inductee exhibition can be found on the organization’s website or social media. Admission to the museum and new inductee exhibition is free.

About the NCMHOF:

The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization was formed in 1994 on the basis that North Carolina has long been a hotbed of musical talent and its soil has birthed some of the most influential figures in music. Its mission is to recognize, promote, and commemorate the musical heritage of the State of North Carolina. Since its inception, 138 names have been recognized with the prestigious honor of induction. From blues to bluegrass and rock to hip-hop, a diverse array of genres and music professionals are recognized by the hall, each having roots in the state and achieving at least 10 years of national prominence.The NCMHOF museum is located at 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis, NC where 65+ exhibits display memorabilia from those who have been inducted. Visitors will see a variety of fascinating items on exhibit, including Charlie Daniels’ legendary fiddle, Arthur Smith’s banjo, and beat machines from acclaimed producers Jermaine Dupri and 9th Wonder. Fans of American Idol will recognize stage-worn outfits from North Carolina stars Scotty McCreery, Fantasia, Clay Aiken, and Kellie Pickler. Additional featured items include Jim Lauderdale’s Grammy Award and handwritten lyrics from The Avett Brothers. The museum is also home to the adjoining Curb Music & Motorsports Museum, which celebrates the dual legacy of Mike Curb—music industry icon and NASCAR team owner. Admission is free, and guided tours are available upon request. Donations are welcomed to support ongoing museum operations and programming.For more information, visit NorthCarolinaMusicHallOfFame.org