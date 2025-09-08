New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Kathleen Edwards – Billionaire
“Eight and a half years separated Total Freedom and its predecessor, Voyageur, so the five years between albums for Kathleen Edwards now feels like the blink of an eye. For her new one, Billionaire, the Ottawa musician teamed up with producers Jason Isbell and Gena Johnson for 10 tracks of chugging rock and razor-sharp songwriting.” -Pitchfork
Listen on Apple Music