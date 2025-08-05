Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.
Willi Carlisle – Winged Victory
A union hymn, a cowboy ballad, assorted apocalyptic vignettes, a Richard Thompson cover… Welcome to the latest album from Willi Carlisle! One of the most memorable songwriters to come out of Kansas, Arkansas, and to some extent Peculiar, Missouri these past few years, Carlisle’s previous peculiar hits include “Vanlife” and “Critterland.”
