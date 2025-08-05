© 2025 WNCW
Willi Carlisle – Winged Victory

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published August 5, 2025 at 8:46 AM EDT

A union hymn, a cowboy ballad, assorted apocalyptic vignettes, a Richard Thompson cover… Welcome to the latest album from Willi Carlisle! One of the most memorable songwriters to come out of Kansas, Arkansas, and to some extent Peculiar, Missouri these past few years, Carlisle’s previous peculiar hits include “Vanlife” and “Critterland.”
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
