© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stock markets drop as Trump unleashes new round of global tariffs

By Rafael Nam
Published August 1, 2025 at 9:32 AM EDT
Stocks slumped after President Trump unveiled a new round of global tariffs and after the U.S. created fewer jobs than expected in July.
Spencer Platt
/
Getty Images North America
Stocks slumped after President Trump unveiled a new round of global tariffs and after the U.S. created fewer jobs than expected in July.

Stock markets opened sharply lower on Friday after President Trump unveiled steep tariffs on a wide range of countries, sparking concerns about how these import taxes would impact the U.S. and the global economies.

A weaker-than-expected labor market report contributed to the losses, with employers creating only 73,000 jobs in July, fewer than economists had expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 400 points, or around 1% shortly after the markets opened. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each fell more than 1%.

— This breaking news will be updated

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Rafael Nam
Rafael Nam is NPR's senior business editor.