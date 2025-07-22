Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.
Anne McCue & The Cubists – Wholly Roller Coaster
Australian-born guitarist Anne McCue first brought us some great blues-oriented grooves back in the early ‘00s, and now she’s taking us on more of a technicolor trip, a la Robyn Hitchcock and of course ‘60s acts like The Beatles. "It’s a genre entire of itself, an amalgam of swirling psychedelia and lyrics focusing on the wonder of life." (Minor 7th Magazine.) McCue, composed , arranged, engineered, and produced this one.