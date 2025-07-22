© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Now playing in Heavy Rotation
Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.

Anne McCue & The Cubists – Wholly Roller Coaster

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published July 22, 2025 at 8:58 AM EDT

Australian-born guitarist Anne McCue first brought us some great blues-oriented grooves back in the early ‘00s, and now she’s taking us on more of a technicolor trip, a la Robyn Hitchcock and of course ‘60s acts like The Beatles. "It’s a genre entire of itself, an amalgam of swirling psychedelia and lyrics focusing on the wonder of life." (Minor 7th Magazine.) McCue, composed , arranged, engineered, and produced this one.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson