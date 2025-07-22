Anne McCue & The Cubists – Wholly Roller Coaster

Australian-born guitarist Anne McCue first brought us some great blues-oriented grooves back in the early ‘00s, and now she’s taking us on more of a technicolor trip, a la Robyn Hitchcock and of course ‘60s acts like The Beatles. "It’s a genre entire of itself, an amalgam of swirling psychedelia and lyrics focusing on the wonder of life." (Minor 7th Magazine.) McCue, composed , arranged, engineered, and produced this one.