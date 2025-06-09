New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ – Room On the Porch
Check out this album that celebrates inclusivity, togetherness and the deep African imprint on American roots music. “The porch is a metaphor for a perfect world - with the kind of smiles like those between the two of them on the cover,” said MIX Magazine in a recent front-page profile. It’s their 2nd “TajMo” collaboration, the first being in 2017. Singers Wendy Moten and Ruby Amanfu are among the musicians joining them here; for the TajMo duo though, there was one collaboration that felt particularly moving: “We had our sons in there playing with us and all the other musicians and writers were hanging the whole time,” remembers Keb’ Mo’. “So it was a really fun place to be.”
Listen on Apple Music