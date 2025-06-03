New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Leftover Salmon – Let’s Party About It
The Boulder-formed “Polyethnic-Cajun-Slamgrass” band celebrates their 35th anniversary with this new album recorded at Compass Sound Studio in Nashville, with guests including Del McCoury, Jason Carter, Sam Bush, and Jeff Coffin. As the album title attests, these guys know how to have a good time, and you can hear it on this great new collection of Salmon tunes!
