At least 27 dead after tornadoes sweep through Kentucky and Missouri

Updated May 17, 2025 at 7:11 PM EDT

Powerful storms and tornadoes ripped through several Midwestern and Southern states overnight Friday, leaving flattened buildings and at least 27 people dead in their wake.

At least 18 people have died in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday evening, and acknowledged that number could rise.

Gov. Beshear spoke at a press conference on Saturday in London, Ky., a hard-hit city in the southeastern part of the state. The governor and other officials who spoke were emotional as they described the devastation.

Karyn Czar / WUKY / WUKY A home has been severely damaged by a powerful storm that hit London, Ky., overnight.

"This is a devastating tornado that tore through a subdivision in the middle of the night, and that is the worst kind of disaster," Beshear said.

One of the victims was a first responder, Roger Leslie Leatherman, a Laurel County fireman. Most of the victims were in the 60s and 70s, the governor said.

Kristen Mosley, who lives in London, said her home was spared, but many neighbors were not so lucky. "Total devastation. I mean, trees ripped up, houses ripped apart," she said. "You can't really put it into words how tragic it is."

In Missouri, five people in the St. Louis area have died, according to the city's mayor, Cara Spencer. Over 30 more people were injured, she said, warning that the number could be higher. The AP reported two more storm victims in other parts of the state, and an additional two storm related deaths in Virginia.

Jeff Roberson / AP / AP A person walks past a large tree blocking a road after a severe storm moved through St. Louis on Friday.

Spencer called the devastation "truly tremendous" and said an estimated 5,000 buildings were impacted. "The devastation is truly heartbreaking," she added.

In St. Louis, responders are still searching homes and buildings for survivors, and officials are asking people to stay out of the impacted areas to allow crews to do their work. Officials announced a curfew for Saturday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., due to downed power lines and to protect property.

Stan Ingold, with member station WEKU, contributed reporting.

Copyright 2025 NPR