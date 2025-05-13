© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails

Wayne Erbsen: Telling the Stories of "Southern Mountain Music" by Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina

Published May 13, 2025 at 11:18 AM EDT

Wayne Erbsen has studied, played, taught, and written about traditional music for over 50 years. We talked to him about his new book, Southern Mountain Music: The Collected Writings of Wayne Erbsen, a collection of articles he wrote about legendary musicians from across the bluegrass and old-time music scenes. He started playing guitar and banjo in his native Southern California as a teen and arrived in Southern Appalachia in the 1970s.

Season 6