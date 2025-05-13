Wayne Erbsen: Telling the Stories of "Southern Mountain Music" by Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina
Wayne Erbsen has studied, played, taught, and written about traditional music for over 50 years. We talked to him about his new book, Southern Mountain Music: The Collected Writings of Wayne Erbsen, a collection of articles he wrote about legendary musicians from across the bluegrass and old-time music scenes. He started playing guitar and banjo in his native Southern California as a teen and arrived in Southern Appalachia in the 1970s.