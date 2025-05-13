Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.
Turnpike Troubadours -- The Price of Admissions
In recent years Evan Felker has transcended his role as the Turnpike Troubadours lead vocalist, representing for his legion of fans something more like a saint than a singer. Since he found sobriety after time off from music in the early 2020s, Felker and his redemption arc have influenced and inspired a number of today’s biggest and brightest country up-and-comers, including Zach Bryan, who wrote a song, 2019’s “Felker,” about the enigmatic musician and references the band in fan favorite “East Side of Sorrow.”
