Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.
The Faux Paws – No Bad Ideas
Wonderful virtuosity on the fiddle, mandolin, guitar and saxophone – yes, saxophone! -- from this trio that straddles that ‘NCW-sweet-spot somewhere between old-time, Celtic, contradance, Americana and jazz. It’s Andrew Van Norstrand, Noah Van Norstrand, and Chris Miller. Check out WNCW Program Director Joe Kendrick’s recent podcast on them here: https://www.wncw.org/podcast/southern-songs-and-stories
