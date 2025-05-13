© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Now playing in Heavy Rotation
Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.

The Faux Paws – No Bad Ideas

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 13, 2025 at 7:57 AM EDT

Wonderful virtuosity on the fiddle, mandolin, guitar and saxophone – yes, saxophone! -- from this trio that straddles that ‘NCW-sweet-spot somewhere between old-time, Celtic, contradance, Americana and jazz. It’s Andrew Van Norstrand, Noah Van Norstrand, and Chris Miller. Check out WNCW Program Director Joe Kendrick’s recent podcast on them here: https://www.wncw.org/podcast/southern-songs-and-stories
Listen on Apple Music
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson